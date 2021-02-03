UAE Ambassador attends annual reception of Spanish King

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, attended the annual reception hosted by King Felipe VI of Spain for heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Spain on the occasion of the New Year at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The ceremony was also attended by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, along with a number of Spanish ministers and officials, ambassadors, and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions.

In his speech, King Felipe VI highlighted Spain's effective commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the promotion of human rights and gender equality, peace building, combating terrorism and serious crimes against humanity, principled humanitarian action, protection of the vulnerable, and environmental protection.

With regards to the middle East, His Majesty stressed that Spain welcomes the peace agreements between Israel and a number of Arab countries, expressing Spain's hope for the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis with the aim of establishing two states, coexisting in peace side by side.

He also welcomed the Gulf reconciliation, expressing his country's hope that it would contribute to achieving security, stability, cooperation, and mutual trust in the strategic region.

The Ambassador conveyed to King Felipe VI the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, commending the outstanding relations between the two friendly countries.