UAE ambassador attends ceremony to sign book on UAE-Saudi relations

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, yesterday attended a book signing ceremony hosted by the UAE Embassy in Riyadh to commemorate a new book on relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, authored by Turki Aldakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.

The book, "Saudi-UAE Relations in Light of Shared Challenges," is published by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan praised Aldakhil's book, which he said constitutes an important work that chronicles the historic depth of UAE-Saudi relations.

Ambassador Aldakhil thanked Sheikh Shakhbout for hosting the book signing ceremony and praised the brotherly ties between the two countries.