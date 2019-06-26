UAE Ambassador attends forum on sidelines of OAS General Assembly

At the invitation of the Colombian Government, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has attended the Forum on cooperation for Peace, on the sidelines of the 49th General Assembly of the Organisation of American States, OAS, in Medellin

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) At the invitation of the Colombian Government, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has attended the Forum on cooperation for Peace, on the sidelines of the 49th General Assembly of the Organisation of American States, OAS, in Medellin, Colombia, Luis Almagro Lemes, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, reviewed the experience of the Organisation's Mission to Support the Peace Process, which, 15 years after its establishment, has become a successful and innovative tool for the Colombian State in its efforts to achieve full peace.

For his part, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Colombia's Foreign Minister, said, during the Forum, that the government is keen on promoting stability and security in the region.