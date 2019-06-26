UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Attends Forum On Sidelines Of OAS General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

UAE Ambassador attends forum on sidelines of OAS General Assembly

At the invitation of the Colombian Government, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has attended the Forum on cooperation for Peace, on the sidelines of the 49th General Assembly of the Organisation of American States, OAS, in Medellin

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) At the invitation of the Colombian Government, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has attended the Forum on cooperation for Peace, on the sidelines of the 49th General Assembly of the Organisation of American States, OAS, in Medellin, Colombia, Luis Almagro Lemes, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, reviewed the experience of the Organisation's Mission to Support the Peace Process, which, 15 years after its establishment, has become a successful and innovative tool for the Colombian State in its efforts to achieve full peace.

For his part, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Colombia's Foreign Minister, said, during the Forum, that the government is keen on promoting stability and security in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly UAE Medellin Rashid Trujillo Salem Colombia Government

Recent Stories

Migrant father risks life to save daughter, both d ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo holds talks in 'tariff king' India

5 minutes ago

Thailand orders phone users in Muslim-majority sou ..

5 minutes ago

Damage caused by Naalaiq-e-Azam irreparable: Marya ..

14 minutes ago

Man dies, two injure in Chaman clash

5 minutes ago

Death Toll in Blasts at Military Warehouse in Kaza ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.