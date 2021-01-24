UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Attends Funeral Of Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE Ambassador attends funeral of Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia, has participated along with members of the embassy in the funeral ceremony of Sergey Kuznetsov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE.

At the funeral, the ambassador conveyed the UAE's condolences to the ambassador's family and colleagues.

The funeral was attended by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President's Representative for the middle East and Africa, and Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on International Affairs.

Russian Ambassador to the UAE Sergei Kuznetsov passed away on 17th January at the age of 67, as he had held the position of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE since April 2019.

