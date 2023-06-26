Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Attends Hungarian President's Meeting With Arab Ambassadors’ Council

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE Ambassador attends Hungarian President&#039;s meeting with Arab Ambassadors’ Council

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, participated in the meeting of Hungarian President Katalin Novak with the Arab ambassadors accredited to her country, which focused on strengthening cooperation and expanding relations between Arab nations and Hungary.

In her speech, President Novak welcomed the ambassadors and stressed the importance of the Arab world to Hungary at all political, economic and social levels.

She shared her appreciation for the presence of the Arab Ambassadors’ Council at the meeting and stressed the importance of close cooperation at bilateral and international levels.

For his part, Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership to President Novak and expressed the UAE’s keenness to support economic and social cooperation with Hungary, especially with regard to space programmes and government services.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of participation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai in November, to promote global climate action.

For her part, Karima Kabbaj, Moroccan Ambassador to Hungary and Dean of the Council, thanked the Hungarian President for the warm welcome, generous hospitality and interest in Arab affairs.

