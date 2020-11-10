UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Peru's President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

LIMA, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, has attended the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luis Arce.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings and congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Arce on the occasion of his election.

