UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Attends Italian President's New Year Reception

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President's New Year reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) ROME, 17th December, 2019 (WAM) - Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Rome, attended the annual New Year reception hosted by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for foreign diplomatic missions.

Al Shamsi conveyed to President Mattarella the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Italian people.

President Mattarella reciprocated the greetings and said he was looking forward to visiting the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The reception was attended by the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Rome.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Rome Progress Italy December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

42 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

42 minutes ago

Arteta to travel with Man City for cup tie despite ..

42 minutes ago

Better working relationship among institutions imp ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.