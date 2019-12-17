(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) ROME, 17th December, 2019 (WAM) - Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Rome, attended the annual New Year reception hosted by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for foreign diplomatic missions.

Al Shamsi conveyed to President Mattarella the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Italian people.

President Mattarella reciprocated the greetings and said he was looking forward to visiting the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The reception was attended by the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Rome.