UAE Ambassador attends Mozambican Foreign Minister meeting

MAPUTO, Mozambique, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al-Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, attended the meeting of Verónica Macamo, Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, with the heads of diplomatic and consular missions of the African and middle East Group accredited to Mozambique.

During the meeting, the Mozambican Minister briefed attendees on the latest developments related to the political, economic, and social situations in her country, especially security tensions in northern and central Mozambique, as well as the efforts made by her country to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macamo thanked friendly countries for the assistance provided to Mozambique during the pandemic, as well as the material and moral support presented to help the country mitigate the effects of the disaster of tropical cyclones "Idai and Kenneth," which affected Mozambique last year.