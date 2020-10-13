UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Attends Mozambican Foreign Minister Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE Ambassador attends Mozambican Foreign Minister meeting

MAPUTO, Mozambique, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al-Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, attended the meeting of Verónica Macamo, Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, with the heads of diplomatic and consular missions of the African and middle East Group accredited to Mozambique.

During the meeting, the Mozambican Minister briefed attendees on the latest developments related to the political, economic, and social situations in her country, especially security tensions in northern and central Mozambique, as well as the efforts made by her country to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macamo thanked friendly countries for the assistance provided to Mozambique during the pandemic, as well as the material and moral support presented to help the country mitigate the effects of the disaster of tropical cyclones "Idai and Kenneth," which affected Mozambique last year.

Related Topics

UAE Mozambique Middle East Moral

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,300 cusecs water

48 seconds ago

PIPS to remain closed till Oct 16

50 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov to Discuss Conflicts in Middle Eas ..

52 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 1,452 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Figure Dylevsky Fled to Warsaw ..

3 minutes ago

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.