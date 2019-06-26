UAE Ambassador attends Mozambique National Day celebrations

The UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, Khaled Ibrahim Sheheil, has attended the 44th Mozambican National Day celebrations held at the Heroes Square in the capital Maputo, following an invitation by President Filipe Nyusi

Several Mozambican officials, dignitaries and foreign representatives were honoured during the event which saw the attendance of President Nyusi.