PANAMA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) UAE Ambassador to Panama Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mansouri has attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Cortizo.