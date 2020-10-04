UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation

Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE Ambassador, Australian Deputy Prime Minister discuss cooperation

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, and Michael McCormack, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure,Transport and Regional Development, have discussed ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

In a phone call, both sides also reviewed Australia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The conversation also covered bilateral relation as well as a number of issues of common concern.

More Stories From Middle East

