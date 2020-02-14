(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) MANAMA, 14th February 2020 (WAM) - UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has stressed that the adoption of the National Action Charter,NAC, confirms the Bahraini people’s rallying behind His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s leadership which, he said, has succeeded in achieving development and prosperity over the past two decades.

In a statement marking the 19th Anniversary of the National Action Charter which was carried by Bahrain news Agency, BNA, the UAE Ambassador extended deepest congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, as well as the Bahraini people, wishing the kingdom further progress and prosperity across various fields.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan said that in 2001, the Bahraini people had re-affirmed its genuine solidarity and unity, as well as inherent attachment to its homeland and the Arabian Nation when it endorsed the National Action Charter’s provisions and articles by 98.

4%, noting that HM King Hamad’s assertion that "the successful reform project is the one that emanates from the conscience of the people" paved the way for Bahrain to join modern countries which ensure freedom and stability, and protects human rights and welfare.

The UAE Ambassador pointed out that he had noticed the Bahraini people’s strong love for NAC Anniversary, and interest in, being a turning point in the kingdom’s modern history, and an event which allowed the kingdom to embark on landmark economic, urban and civilisational achievements, all of which aim to benefit the Bahraini citizens.

He wished Bahrain ever-lasting security and stability, as well as more success at the international level thanks to its wise policies and sound stances in support of the right, in accordance with the interests of the Bahraini, GCC and Arab peoples. He also expressed hope that the distinguished fraternal Bahraini-UAE relations will progress further.