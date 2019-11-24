UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Bestowed Bulgaria's Highest Order

Sun 24th November 2019

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria's highest order

SOFIA, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bulgaria has awarded UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar the Madara Rider order, first degree, in recognition of his efforts during his diplomatic mission.

On the occasion, President Radev thanked the UAE Ambassador for his contribution in bolstering ties and cooperation between the leadership and people of the two countries. He also wished him success in his future tasks, praising the role played by Al Najjar in the past two years in strengthening the friendly relations between the UAE and Bulgaria in many areas.

For his part, Al Najjar thanked the Bulgarian President for the honour. He commended the outstanding bilateral relations which are due to the directives of the two countries’ leaderships. He also expressed his thanks to all the Bulgarian authorities for the support he received, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors of common interest.

