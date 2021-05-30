UAE Ambassador, Chechen President Advisor meet to enhance cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Turko Daudov, Advisor to the Chechen President and the Government's Representative for Religious Affairs in Arab and Islamic Countries.

During the meeting, which took place in Moscow, both sides highlighted the distinguished UAE-Chechen bilateral relations and discussed means to enhance cooperation in all areas to better serve their peoples.