UAE Ambassador, Cuban Deputy PM enhancing ties

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) UAE Ambassador to Cuba Bader Abdallah bin Saeed Almatrooshi and Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas have discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for developing mutual cooperation in various fields of common interest.

Almatrooshi praised UAE-Cuba ties and affirmed his keenness to enhance their cooperation in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In turn, Cabrisas expressed his aspiration for more collaboration to the benefit of both sides.