UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Discusses Economic Cooperation With Officials In Western Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with officials in Western Australia

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, met with officials, ministers and business leaders from Western Australia to discuss opportunities for reinforcing economic, commercial and investment cooperation between the UAE and Western Australia.

Their discussion took place during Al Sabousi’s three-day virtual visit, the first by any ambassador to Western Australia, to meet with local officials, led by Kim Beazley, Governor of Western Australia, as well as members of the local chamber of commerce and industry and Australian business leaders.

During the meeting, Al Sabousi stressed that the UAE has proven its efficiency in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications, and has managed to present an ideal global model of crisis management and containing the virus, noting that the UAE has become an example to follow on proactive planning, readiness, and addressing crises in vital sectors, as well as maintaining a balance between protecting the community’s health and safety and ensuring economic recovery.

The UAE’s leadership has led in shaping the future and highlighted the importance of hard work to build bridges of friendship with the entire world, he added, while expressing his satisfaction at the visit’s programme, which includes meetings with senior officials and opportunities to exchange views with Australian business leaders.

Al Sabousi also stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic ties between the UAE and Australia in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, and social areas.

Australian officials welcomed Al Sabousi’s virtual visit and highlighted their keenness to strengthen economic and cultural ties with the UAE, praising the country’s leading regional and international role.

They also discussed ways of reinforcing economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Western Australia.

Related Topics

World Governor Australia Exchange Business UAE Visit Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

10 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.