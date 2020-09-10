UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with officials in Western Australia

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, met with officials, ministers and business leaders from Western Australia to discuss opportunities for reinforcing economic, commercial and investment cooperation between the UAE and Western Australia.

Their discussion took place during Al Sabousi’s three-day virtual visit, the first by any ambassador to Western Australia, to meet with local officials, led by Kim Beazley, Governor of Western Australia, as well as members of the local chamber of commerce and industry and Australian business leaders.

During the meeting, Al Sabousi stressed that the UAE has proven its efficiency in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications, and has managed to present an ideal global model of crisis management and containing the virus, noting that the UAE has become an example to follow on proactive planning, readiness, and addressing crises in vital sectors, as well as maintaining a balance between protecting the community’s health and safety and ensuring economic recovery.

The UAE’s leadership has led in shaping the future and highlighted the importance of hard work to build bridges of friendship with the entire world, he added, while expressing his satisfaction at the visit’s programme, which includes meetings with senior officials and opportunities to exchange views with Australian business leaders.

Al Sabousi also stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic ties between the UAE and Australia in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, and social areas.

Australian officials welcomed Al Sabousi’s virtual visit and highlighted their keenness to strengthen economic and cultural ties with the UAE, praising the country’s leading regional and international role.

They also discussed ways of reinforcing economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Western Australia.