UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Fahad Mohammed Bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has met with Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Economic Development board, accompanied by representatives from the Ministry.

The meeting touched on the importance of deepening collaboration between the two nations across various sectors; particularly those focused on accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals and enhancing economic cooperation to meet shared aspirations.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, opening new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.