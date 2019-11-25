UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Inaugurates ‘Arab Peace Carpets’ Exhibition In Ottawa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

UAE Ambassador inaugurates ‘Arab Peace Carpets’ exhibition in Ottawa

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Fahad Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada, has inaugurated the "Arab Peace Carpets" exhibition, in cooperation with the General and Cultural Diplomacy Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the "Peace Carpet Initiative," launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his tour of the exhibition, held in the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, Al Raqbani was briefed about its goal of promoting carpet-making in Afghanistan, as well as to showcase its vision of peace, support women and enable them to raise their income by teaching them weaving.

The inauguration was attended by Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Consul-General in Toronto, and Captain Aisha Al Hamli, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, along with Emirati diplomats, Canadian public figures and Arab and foreign diplomats.

