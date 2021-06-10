UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti Interior Minister discuss cooperation

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Thamer Ali Al Sabah, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, has received Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest between the two brotherly countries were highlighted.

Sheikh Thamer hailed the brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates and existing cooperation in various fields.

In turn, Al Neyadi praised the outstanding relations and brotherly bonds between the two countries and peoples.