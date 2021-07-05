UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Discuss Ties

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker discuss ties

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has met with Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait, and discussed means of developing relations between the two countries along with a number of issues of common concern.

During the meeting, held at Al-Ghanim's office at the National Assembly, the ambassador affirmed the UAE's keenness to consolidate joint cooperation and foster relations to achieve the aspirations of both countries and peoples.

Al-Ghanim, in turn, praised the solid and deep-rooted bilateral relations, and the constructive cooperation at all levels and fields.

Related Topics

National Assembly UAE Kuwait All

Recent Stories

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to ..

1 hour ago

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

1 hour ago

Over 750,000 meals distributed in Tanzania, Kenya, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.