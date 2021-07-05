UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker discuss ties

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has met with Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait, and discussed means of developing relations between the two countries along with a number of issues of common concern.

During the meeting, held at Al-Ghanim's office at the National Assembly, the ambassador affirmed the UAE's keenness to consolidate joint cooperation and foster relations to achieve the aspirations of both countries and peoples.

Al-Ghanim, in turn, praised the solid and deep-rooted bilateral relations, and the constructive cooperation at all levels and fields.