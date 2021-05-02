UAE Ambassador launches Sheikh Zayed website in Korean language

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, has launched the Korean version of the website www.zayed-kr.ae, which is dedicated to commemorating the life, legacy and values of the Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The launch of the Korean website, created in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Emirati-Korean Friendship Society, coincides with the annual Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, falling on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Korean version of the Sheikh Zayed website is aimed at acquainting the Korean people with the legacy and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to foster the UAE's cultural diplomacy and strengthen ties between the peoples of the UAE and South Korea.

The website highlights the life of the late Sheikh Zayed and his role in establishing the UAE, along with his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, in 1971. It also sheds light on his vision for development in various areas, including economy, politics, culture, health, education and women's empowerment.