UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Argentina's Minister Of Foreign Affairs, International Trade And Worship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Argentina&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, has met with Santiago Cafiero, Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

The sides discussed the relations between their countries and a number of issues of mutual concern.

Al Qamzi and Cafiero touched on the importance of developing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in economic fields to serve the interests of their countries.

The UAE Ambassador welcomed Argentina’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it brings together the world's cultures, civilisations and creative products, and provides an ideal opportunity to strengthen relations between countries.

For his part, the Argentine minister expressed his wish to visit the UAE and participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, with Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, expected to visit the UAE to attend the global event.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Santiago Argentina 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

5 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

20 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

36 minutes ago
 Traffic Plan panel identifies 14 choking points in ..

Traffic Plan panel identifies 14 choking points in city

3 minutes ago
 Bird flu strikes endangered S.African cormorants

Bird flu strikes endangered S.African cormorants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.