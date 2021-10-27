(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, has met with Santiago Cafiero, Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

The sides discussed the relations between their countries and a number of issues of mutual concern.

Al Qamzi and Cafiero touched on the importance of developing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in economic fields to serve the interests of their countries.

The UAE Ambassador welcomed Argentina’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it brings together the world's cultures, civilisations and creative products, and provides an ideal opportunity to strengthen relations between countries.

For his part, the Argentine minister expressed his wish to visit the UAE and participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, with Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, expected to visit the UAE to attend the global event.