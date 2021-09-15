BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Matias Lammens, Argentina's Minister of Tourism and sports, has received Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest between the two countries, including mutual tourism promotion.

Minister Lammens highlighted the importance of Emirates Airlines resuming its operations in Argentina, given the significant role that this step will play in promoting tourism.