UAE Ambassador meets Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) Saeed Abdulla Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, met with Santiago Cafiero, the Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship, at the Ministry's headquarters in the capital, Buenos Aires.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the close relations between the countries and discussed several matters of mutual interest.

Al Qemzi expressed the UAE's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in various fields, aiming to strengthen ties between the UAE and Argentina.

For his part, Cafiero emphasised Argentina's keenness to reinforce relations with the UAE, in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.