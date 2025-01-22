Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Meets Bahraini Minister Of Transportation And Telecommunications

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has met with Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, and discussed strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. They explored ways to enhance these ties for the benefit of both sides.

Ambassador Alameri highlighted the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering and developing its strategic partnership with Bahrain, expressing his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people.

Minister Al Khalifa praised the two nations' long-standing brotherly relations and strong strategic partnership, emphasising the ongoing growth and progress in various areas.

He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation, exchanging knowledge, and supporting joint investments in transportation, communications, and logistics to benefit both countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Bahrain

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

19 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

34 minutes ago
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

49 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

49 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

49 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East