UAE Ambassador Meets Deputy Prime Minister Of Chechnya

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has met with Hassan Hakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya, and Adam Cherchigov, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Foundation, at the UAE Embassy in Moscow.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the strong bilateral ties between their countries and ways of strengthening them to serve their mutual interests in all areas, especially trade and business.

Al Jaber met with Igor Bulatov, Acting Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Komi, to discuss ways of reinforcing their cooperation and their economic and trade relations, as well as the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, in which the Komi Republic will participate as part of the Russian pavilion.

Al Jaber also met with Veronika Nikishina, Director-General of the Russian Export Centre, in the presence of Nikita Gusakov, Director-General of the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance, to discuss export opportunities between the UAE and Russia, to boost trade exchange.

