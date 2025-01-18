UAE Ambassador meets Foreign Minister of Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, met with Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, and exchanged views on issues and topics of mutual interest, as well as several aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation within the framework of BRICS.