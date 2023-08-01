Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Meets Head Of Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 07:45 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, met with MP Ghazi Thunaibat, Head of the Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee, to discuss relations between the two countries as a model of Arab relations in all fields, at all levels.

This meeting took place during a visit by Thunaibat and members of the Committee to the UAE Embassy in Amman. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop them in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples. The meeting also emphasised the importance of cooperation and coordination in the parliamentary field, including holding meetings, increasing visits, and exchanging experiences.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries, based on the keenness of both leaderships to develop these ties in various fields for the benefit of both countries.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of visits and meetings with parliamentary committees that would further strengthen bilateral relations.

For his part, Thunaibat stressed that relations between the two countries are based on solid foundations and are supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

Thunaibat described relations between the two sides as historical and solid, and emphasised that both countries are eager to expand cooperation in various fields in ways that serve the interests of both peoples.

