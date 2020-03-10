UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Meets Indian Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Indian Foreign Secretary

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) NEW DELHI, 10th March, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, yesterday met India’s new Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and discussed relations between the two countries.

They stressed that strategic relations between the UAE and India are growing and deepening.

This was the first meeting between Al Banna and Shringla, who took charge as India’s top career diplomat at the end of January.

The Ambassador congratulated Shringla on assuming leadership of India’s professional foreign service. They agreed to "coordinate in future the positions of the two countries wherever possible on international, regional and all matters of mutual interest," Al Banna told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, after the meeting.

