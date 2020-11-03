UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Meets Jordanian Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:45 PM

UAE ambassador meets Jordanian Prime Minister

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, has met with Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan and Minister of Defence, at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Amman.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and the continuous development they are witnessing in various fields, thanks to the avid support of the leadership of both countries.

The Jordanian Prime Minister affirmed the deep, historical relations that bind the two brotherly nations and his keenness to expand ties to new levels, expressing his government's willingness to advance relations and promote common interests.

For his part, the UAE ambassador praised UAE-Jordan relations, which he said are a model to be emulated between countries, stressing his keenness to develop more comprehensive cooperation across various fields.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Amman Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

12 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

21 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

38 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

38 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

46 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.