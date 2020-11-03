UAE ambassador meets Jordanian Prime Minister

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, has met with Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan and Minister of Defence, at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Amman.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and the continuous development they are witnessing in various fields, thanks to the avid support of the leadership of both countries.

The Jordanian Prime Minister affirmed the deep, historical relations that bind the two brotherly nations and his keenness to expand ties to new levels, expressing his government's willingness to advance relations and promote common interests.

For his part, the UAE ambassador praised UAE-Jordan relations, which he said are a model to be emulated between countries, stressing his keenness to develop more comprehensive cooperation across various fields.