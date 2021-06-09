UAE Ambassador meets Lesotho Foreign Minister

PRETORIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to Lesotho, has met with Matšepo Ramakoae, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, at the UAE Embassy in Pretoria.

Ramakoae congratulated Al Hameli on his appointment as a non-resident ambassador of the UAE to her country and wished him success in performing his duties, affirming her country's readiness to provide all support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE ambassador, in turn, emphasised the keenness of the UAE leadership to consolidate relations between the two countries, expressing his eagerness to expand horizons of cooperation across all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.