UAE Ambassador Meets Mexican Senate President
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Salem Rashed Alowais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, met with Fernández Noroña, President of the Senate of Mexico, at his office in the capital, Mexico City.
Alowais conveyed the greetings of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and his wishes of continued success to Noroña, as well as his wishes of further development and prosperity to the friendly people of Mexico.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Mexico, and explored aspects of cooperation that would serve both countries’ interests and fulfil the aspirations of the two peoples.
