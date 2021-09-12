UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has met with Sergei Cheryomin, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations.

During the meeting, which took place in the headquarters of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop mutual cooperation in all fields, especially the economic and investment sectors.

Al Jaber also attended a meeting on the sidelines of the third session of the UAE-Russian business Forum.

It was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice-Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the UAE-Russia Business Council; Sergei Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation; and Sergei Gorkov, Chairman of Russia-UAE Business Council.

The meeting discussed various ways of developing bilateral economic relations, enhancing the level of cooperation in the field of tourism, and opening new investment channels between the two countries.