UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Moscow City Government Minister

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has met with Sergei Cheryomin, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations.

During the meeting, which took place in the headquarters of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop mutual cooperation in all fields, especially the economic and investment sectors.

Al Jaber also attended a meeting on the sidelines of the third session of the UAE-Russian business Forum.

It was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice-Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the UAE-Russia Business Council; Sergei Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation; and Sergei Gorkov, Chairman of Russia-UAE Business Council.

The meeting discussed various ways of developing bilateral economic relations, enhancing the level of cooperation in the field of tourism, and opening new investment channels between the two countries.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Chambers Of Commerce Russia UAE Sharjah Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

1 hour ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.