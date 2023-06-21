UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Nepalese Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) Abdullah bin Jarwan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal, met with Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Nepalese Minister of Finance, wherein the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, and the two sides discussed further developing cooperation in all fields.

Related Topics

UAE Nepal All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

6 minutes ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

6 minutes ago
 Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.