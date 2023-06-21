UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) Abdullah bin Jarwan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal, met with Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Nepalese Minister of Finance, wherein the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, and the two sides discussed further developing cooperation in all fields.