UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Nigerian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, Ambassador of the UAE to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, met with Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the headquarters of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Abuja.

Dr. Al Tafaq conveyed the greetings and best wishes of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to the Nigerian government and people.

Onyeama extended his greetings and best wishes to Sheikh Abdullah and the Emirati government and people of more progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the two friendly countries, as well as the ongoing preparations for the joint-committee between the UAE and Nigeria, set to take place on 15th November, which will be a key opportunity to enhance their overall cooperation and coordination, as well as exchange expertise and monitor the implementation of agreements, protocols and Memorandums of Understanding.

Both sides also discussed the preparations to hold Nigeria’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on 3rd December, 2021, under the framework of strengthening their cooperation across all sectors, including investment and trade, medical tourism, infrastructure, renewable energy, food security and the creative economy.

Al Tafaq highlighted the keenness of the UAE to boost its relations with Nigeria, noting that the celebration of the National Day of Nigeria at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the country’s cultural diversity and achievements in a variety of areas.

Onyeama then highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE, noting the upcoming period will be an opportunity to reinforce existing partnerships and create new opportunities to boost their overall bilateral ties in all spheres.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Dubai Abuja Progress Nigeria November December 2020 All Government Best

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

3 hours ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.