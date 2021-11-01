UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, Ambassador of the UAE to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, met with Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the headquarters of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Abuja.

Dr. Al Tafaq conveyed the greetings and best wishes of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to the Nigerian government and people.

Onyeama extended his greetings and best wishes to Sheikh Abdullah and the Emirati government and people of more progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the two friendly countries, as well as the ongoing preparations for the joint-committee between the UAE and Nigeria, set to take place on 15th November, which will be a key opportunity to enhance their overall cooperation and coordination, as well as exchange expertise and monitor the implementation of agreements, protocols and Memorandums of Understanding.

Both sides also discussed the preparations to hold Nigeria’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on 3rd December, 2021, under the framework of strengthening their cooperation across all sectors, including investment and trade, medical tourism, infrastructure, renewable energy, food security and the creative economy.

Al Tafaq highlighted the keenness of the UAE to boost its relations with Nigeria, noting that the celebration of the National Day of Nigeria at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the country’s cultural diversity and achievements in a variety of areas.

Onyeama then highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE, noting the upcoming period will be an opportunity to reinforce existing partnerships and create new opportunities to boost their overall bilateral ties in all spheres.