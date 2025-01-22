Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Meets Northern Governor In Bahrain

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, met with Northern Governor Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdulhussein Al Asfoor in Bahrain.

During the meeting, Alameri highlighted the long-standing, deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples.

He also emphasised the need to continue strengthening cooperation to meet the aspirations and interests of both nations across all sectors.

In turn, Al Asfoor welcomed the UAE diplomat, reaffirming the strong and enduring ties between the two nations and stressing the importance of further enhancing them at every level.

