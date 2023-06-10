UAE Ambassador meets Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, met with Jan Christian Vestre, Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, to discuss strengthening cooperation and promoting bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Norway at all levels, emphasising the development of trade and investment collaboration between the two countries, as well as addressing climate change and green transformation.

Al Mazrouei praised the relations between the UAE and Norway, and discussed with the Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry the UAE's preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Expo City Dubai in November.