UAE Ambassador Meets Paraguay's President-elect To Discuss Areas Of Joint Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:45 PM

ASUNCIÓN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay, met with President-elect Santiago Peña of the Republic of Paraguay.

Al Qamzi conveyed to President-elect Peña the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the country and people of Paraguay.

For his part, the President-elect of Paraguay expressed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay and ways to develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

