UAE Ambassador meets President of National Assembly of Republic of Benin

PORTO-NOVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met with Gbehounou Louis Vlavonou, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Benin, at Parliament headquarters.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi affirmed his pride in representing the UAE in Benin, and his keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations to further reinforce the bonds between the two countries.

For his part, Vlavonou congratulated Al Kaabi on his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, expressing his desire for enhanced cooperation in areas of common interest.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Benin, and opportunities to develop cooperation in various sectors, especially in the parliamentary field.