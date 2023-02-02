UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets President Of National Assembly Of Republic Of Benin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 10:15 PM

UAE Ambassador meets President of National Assembly of Republic of Benin

PORTO-NOVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met with Gbehounou Louis Vlavonou, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Benin, at Parliament headquarters.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi affirmed his pride in representing the UAE in Benin, and his keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations to further reinforce the bonds between the two countries.

For his part, Vlavonou congratulated Al Kaabi on his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, expressing his desire for enhanced cooperation in areas of common interest.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Benin, and opportunities to develop cooperation in various sectors, especially in the parliamentary field.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament UAE Benin

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace inaugurates office of ne ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace inaugurates office of new ‘Alliance of Virtue’ in ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park brings &#039;Megalux&#039; ..

Sharjah Innovation Park brings &#039;Megalux&#039; solar racing car to Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With President Xi During China Vis ..

Blinken to Meet With President Xi During China Visit - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Russian Athletes Should Take Individual Doping Tes ..

Russian Athletes Should Take Individual Doping Tests to Be Allowed to Compete - ..

17 minutes ago
 DC directs to ensure flour sell on government fixe ..

DC directs to ensure flour sell on government fixed rate

17 minutes ago
 Fatal bus-trailer accident near Kallar Kahar claim ..

Fatal bus-trailer accident near Kallar Kahar claims driver's life

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.