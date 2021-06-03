UAE Ambassador meets President of Tatarstan, discusses ties

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has discussed with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, ways of developing the overall relations between the two countries, most notably in the areas of the economy, trade, humanitarian work and culture.

The meeting took place during the launch of the serial production of the "Aurus Senat" luxury sedan car at the Ford Sollers plant in Elabuga in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, which was attended by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, via video conferencing.

Al Jaber also met with Denis Valentinovich Manturov, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry, and explored ways of enhancing cooperation, especially in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Al Jaber then visited the headquarters of Kamaz, the largest Russian producer of commercial vehicles, which was founded in 1969 and is also a top-20 global manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and the 16th largest manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicles with a gross weight of over 16 tons.

The UAE ambassador was accompanied by Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari, CEO of the Tawazun Strategic Development Fund.