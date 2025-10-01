UAE Ambassador Meets Prime Minister Of Serbia
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 03:15 AM
BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, met with Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of Serbia.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across vital sectors, to achieve further progress and prosperity for both countries and peoples, in addition to exploring various issues of mutual interest.
Furthermore, the ambassador affirmed the close bilateral ties between the two countries across various fields, highlighting the UAE’s keenness to enhance and advance cooperation across several areas, which would contribute to reinforcing ties between the two countries.
For his part, Prime Minister Macut commended the deep-rooted bilateral ties and constructive cooperation across all fields, emphasising the various opportunities to strengthen ties between both countries across several sectors.
