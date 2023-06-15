UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, met with Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to consolidate and enhance collaboration between the two countries at all levels.

The two sides discussed the recent developments in Yemen and the regional and international efforts exerted to restore the political process to reach a lasting solution to the Yemeni crisis.