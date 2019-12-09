UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Minister of Economy and Energy

(@imziishan)

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Bucharest, held a meeting with Virgil-Daniel Popescu, the new Romanian Minister of Economy and Energy, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Bucharest.

The two parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, promote mutual understanding, and bolster bilateral cooperation in areas of common concern, particularly those related to energy, trade, and investment.

At the end of the meeting, Al Matroushi extended his congratulations to the Romanian Minister upon the assumption of his role as part of the new government.