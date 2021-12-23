UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Dr. Ahmed Abdullah bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, has met with Cornel Feruta, Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, to discuss a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Bucharest, the parties discussed ways to further boost ties across several areas.

In this regard, the two sides highlighted that cooperation between the UAE and Romania is characterised by mutual trust and support based on the common interests and values of the two friendly countries.