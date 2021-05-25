UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Meets Romanian State Secretary For Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for Global Affairs

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, has met with Cornel Feruta, Romanian State Secretary for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, at the headquarters of Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest.

During the meeting, Al Matroushi and Feruta discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties between the UAE and Romania in vital sectors, as well as facilitating travel between their countries in line with global and bilateral efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides stressed the importance of facilitating travel for Emirati citizens, business leaders and tourists coming to Romania to help drive business and promote tourism.

