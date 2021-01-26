UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Meets Russian Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Russian President’s Special Envoy to the middle East and North Africa, at the headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.

During the meeting, Al Jaber presented his condolences to Bogdanov on the death of the Russian Ambassador to the UAE, Sergei Kuznetsov. He also commended the strong bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, noting that Russia is a strategic partner of the UAE.

He then expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Russia while highlighting his keenness to strengthen the overall bilateral ties between the two countries and supporting their friendship.

Bogdanov expressed his willingness to reinforce Russia’s overall cooperation with the UAE in areas of mutual concern, stressing the importance of the UAE‘s efforts to solve the problems affecting the region and highlighting their convergent views and stances on many global issues. He also welcomed the Al Ula Accord.

