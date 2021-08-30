(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, has met with Paul Mashatile, South African President's Special Envoy, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Mashatile and the accompanying delegation will meet during the eight-day visit with a number of UAE officials to discuss means of cooperation and development of bilateral relations, in addition to a number of issues of common concern, with an aim to achieve the aspirations of both countries and peoples.

The UAE Ambassador affirmed that the bilateral relations with South Africa are witnessing strong development in different fields due to the support of both countries’ leadership, adding that there are many opportunities that can further boost this cooperation, especially in the economic field.

"This is an important visit that aims to consolidate joint cooperation and foster relations, especially economic ones. We are keen to join efforts to increase trade exchange, enhance mutual investments and achieve higher levels of strategic economic partnership with South Africa at various levels and fields," said Al Hameli.