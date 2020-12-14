UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Meets Speaker Of South Korean National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE ambassador meets Speaker of South Korean National Assembly

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, has met with Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the distinguished relations the nations enjoy on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of UAE-South Korean relations.

The officials also explored ways of boosting cooperation, developing special strategic partnerships, and the latest regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of public health, artificial intelligence, food security, and investment.

Related Topics

National Assembly UAE South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

19 minutes ago

PDM Chief announces long march next year in late J ..

19 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat to Hold Sixth Women Adviso ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

53 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE domestic tourism strategy will sp ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.