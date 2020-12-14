UAE ambassador meets Speaker of South Korean National Assembly

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, has met with Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the distinguished relations the nations enjoy on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of UAE-South Korean relations.

The officials also explored ways of boosting cooperation, developing special strategic partnerships, and the latest regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of public health, artificial intelligence, food security, and investment.