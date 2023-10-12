Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Meets Speaker Of Turkmen Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, met with Dunya Guzel Gulmanova, Speaker of Parliament of Turkmenistan, to discuss files of common interest.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan as well as ways to enhance them in various fields. Al Hameli and Gulmanova also covered ways to strengthen collaboration, reflecting the distinguished relations between the leaderships of the two countries.

Al Hameli highlighted that the coming period will see enhanced cooperation between the two sides in the field of parliamentary relations.

Gulmanova thanked the leadership of the UAE for its support of Turkmenistan’s initiatives in international forums and raised the efforts of the two nations to reinforce UAE-Turkmen relations in the political, economic, parliamentary, cultural and commercial fields, stressing that Emirati-Turkmen relations are well established and historical.

