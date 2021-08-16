UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Alhay Alhameli, has met with Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, at the ministry's headquarters in the capital, Ashgabat.

Al Hameli highlighted the depth of the UAE-Turkmenistan relations in all fields, praising the cooperation, friendship and historical bonds between the two friendly countries, which is reflected in the steady growth in cooperation in all sectors.

Matiyev, in turn, praised the strong and deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels. He wished the ambassador success in his work, stressing the readiness of his country's government to provide all support to facilitate his tasks.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the participation of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Expo 2020 Dubai, means of expanding relations, in addition to several issues of common concern.

